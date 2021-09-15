Prometeus (PROM) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.90 or 0.00039350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $310.88 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

