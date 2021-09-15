Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 4.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $24.07. 1,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

