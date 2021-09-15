ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.70% of ProPetro worth $44,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.