ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 1,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 994,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $842.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

