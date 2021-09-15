ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,616 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for about 3.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 1.32% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA PSQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,702. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.