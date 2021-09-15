ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 4.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.17 and last traded at $79.09. 4,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,258,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 10.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

