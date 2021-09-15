ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UYG opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.