ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading Up 1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB)’s stock price were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80. Approximately 1,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.