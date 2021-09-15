Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 238,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTGX opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

