Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PTGX opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $50.54.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
