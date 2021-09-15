Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.80.
PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.
Prothena stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $78.40.
In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
