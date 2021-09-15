Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Prothena stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

