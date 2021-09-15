Provoco Token (VOCO) Market Cap Reaches $59,985.25

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded up 20% against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $59,985.25 and approximately $164.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00149034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00816252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

