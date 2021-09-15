ProximaX Achieves Market Cap of $6.88 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $117,215.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00178418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.47 or 0.07386434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.75 or 0.99887548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00913950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

