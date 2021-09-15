Public Index Network (PIN) Market Capitalization Tops $5.13 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $36,979.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00126203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00177989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.78 or 0.07308839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.01 or 0.99634301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.40 or 0.00878017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.