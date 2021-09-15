Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.75

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 9629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

