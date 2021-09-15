Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,405 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $5,722,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

PSA stock opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

