Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Pulmonx reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock valued at $97,197,634. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,234. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -16.81. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

