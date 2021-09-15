Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Trading Down 3.7%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.01 and last traded at $119.50. Approximately 79 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PMMAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

