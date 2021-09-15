PumaPay (PMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $639,088.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $639,088.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00150260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00798229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047119 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

