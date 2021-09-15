Pundi X Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00146900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00847595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046601 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

