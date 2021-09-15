PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,406.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

