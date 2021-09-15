Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Purple Innovation worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

