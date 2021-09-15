Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of PUYI stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

