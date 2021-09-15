PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Down 4%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 4,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 242,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $195,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

