PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Down 4%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 4,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 242,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth about $195,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

