Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and $8,424.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $11.14 or 0.00023109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00127236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00177317 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.60 or 0.07174641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.41 or 0.99318811 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.00862483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

