Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for BRP Group, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for BRP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

BRP stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

