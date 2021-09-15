Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a report released on Sunday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

