Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

