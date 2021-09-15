Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

