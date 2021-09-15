Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Issued By Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.36.

NGD stock opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

