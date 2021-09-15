Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

CMA stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

