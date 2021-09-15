Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ImmunityBio, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ImmunityBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $149,786.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

