Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $817.01 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 562.5% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

