Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,026.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $15,228,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

