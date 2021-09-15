Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NuVasive stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,026.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 103,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.