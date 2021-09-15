Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Decreased by Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $65.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after buying an additional 67,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 53.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

