Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Kroger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in The Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.