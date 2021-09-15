Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,691,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,987 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 113,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 102,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 603,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 327,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.