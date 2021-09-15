QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 201.4% in August

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 201.4% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 23,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,423. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

