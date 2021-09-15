Qcash (QC) Market Cap Hits $70.55 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.55 million and $222.19 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

