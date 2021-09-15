QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,499,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 122,737 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

