QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $137.76. 156,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,847,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

