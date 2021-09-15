QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 57,012 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.14 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

