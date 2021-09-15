Quant Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $369.25 or 0.00767652 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and $104.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001516 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.75 or 0.01240621 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.