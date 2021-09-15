Quantis Network Market Cap Tops $18,926.78 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $18,926.78 and approximately $384.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00124409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00182232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.21 or 0.99891819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.42 or 0.07157290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00868301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.