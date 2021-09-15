Quark (QRK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,531.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Quark has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $1,531.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,281,931 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars.

