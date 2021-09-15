Qubitica 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00756615 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001515 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.63 or 0.01243937 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

