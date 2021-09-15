QuickX Protocol Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $33,891.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00150230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00807954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046661 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.