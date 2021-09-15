Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

