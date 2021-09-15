Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Radian Group worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after buying an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 742,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

