RAI Finance Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00177271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.28 or 0.07336554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,250.62 or 1.00216567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.86 or 0.00886592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

